KCSO searching for man who lead deputies on a chase in Ridgecrest

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Logan Hegeler.

This comes after his brother, Chad Hegeler, was arrested for several charges related to building home-made explosive devices and setting them off. As well as being reported for wearing body armor and carrying a shotgun while driving a stolen vehicle.

Chad also allegedly stole another vehicle which K-C-S-O says his brother, Logan Hegeler, began driving.

Deputies say they attempted to stop Logan in the stolen vehicle but he led them on a pursuit.

KCSO says deputies stopped the pursuit for the public's safety.

KCSO adds Chad Hegeler is in custody, but Logan is still at large from the Ridgecrest area. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call K-C-S-O at 661-861-3110.

