BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Sankofa Collaboration along with First and Always Melanin (FAAM) will be hosting their annual Kwanzaa celebration on Dec. 27th.

The celebration will take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center located at 1000 S. Owens St. Bakersfield, CA 93307. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and go until 5 p.m. The Kwanzaa celebration is free to those who want to attend, and there will be free refreshments served as well.

