L.A. doctor with Kern ties pleads guilty in Jan. 6th riot

Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 04, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Los Angeles doctor, who once contracted at Adventist Health in Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Thursday for joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last year.

Dr. Simone Gold, founder of the anti-vaccine group America’s Frontline Doctors, entered the plea to a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. The conviction carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

The doctor also acknowledged entering the building and giving a speech in Statuary Hall about her opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates and lockdowns imposed by the government.

She also has told The Washington Post that she regretted going inside the building.

