Labor Day weekend is your final chance to enjoy spray parks around town

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to Summer, and that means cooling off at local spray parks will no longer be needed.

On September 3rd, spray parks will be up and running, but then you will have to wait until next summer to enjoy them.

Below is a list of locations around Bakersfield for you to get out and enjoy one more time before they close.

The North of the River locations run every day through September 3. Those locations include:

Madison Grove Park - 10115 Norris Rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverview Park - 401 Willow Dr from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Lauren Park - 4101 Mohawk St from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Silver Oak Park - 15855 Opus One Dr from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emerald Cove Park - 4303 Patton Way from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Meadows Park - 3300 McCray St from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Polo Community Park - 11801 Noriega Rd from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sears Park 444 Norris Rd from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Bakersfield locations run every day through Sept 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. Those park locations include: