Labor Day weekend is your final chance to enjoy spray parks around town

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 63°
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to Summer, and that means cooling off at local spray parks will no longer be needed.
On September 3rd, spray parks will be up and running, but then you will have to wait until next summer to enjoy them.
Below is a list of locations around Bakersfield for you to get out and enjoy one more time before they close.
The North of the River locations run every day through September 3. Those locations include:
The City of Bakersfield locations run every day through Sept 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. Those park locations include:
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to Summer, and that means cooling off at local spray parks will no longer be needed.
CHP officers said they will be looking for speeder, drunk drivers and distracted drivers Labor Day Weekend.
Bakersfield Police say three people are now facing charges in connection to a murder that happened at a Motel 6 in Southwest Bakersfield back…
John Stamos, known widely for his role as Uncle Jessie on "Full House", is headed to Kern County Fair this summer.