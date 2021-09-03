Lake Isabella closed as part of national forest closures

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Those looking to spend Labor Day Weekend on Lake Isabella may need to make other plans.

Back on August 20th, the U.S. Forest Service announced that it was closing all national forests effective August 22nd. The result of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent a score of blazes raging through the area and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Covering California U.S. Forest Service closing almost all national forests in CA Anthony Wright, 23ABC

As a result, Lake Isabella, which lies between two sections of the Sequoia National Forest, is also closed.

This order does not affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not in the Pacific Southwest Region.