Lake Isabella closed as part of national forest closures

Lake Isabella, September 3, 2021
Posted at 10:59 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:59:53-04

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Those looking to spend Labor Day Weekend on Lake Isabella may need to make other plans.

Back on August 20th, the U.S. Forest Service announced that it was closing all national forests effective August 22nd. The result of dangerous fire conditions that already have sent a score of blazes raging through the area and destroyed hundreds of homes.

As a result, Lake Isabella, which lies between two sections of the Sequoia National Forest, is also closed.

This order does not affect the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, which is not in the Pacific Southwest Region.

