Lake Isabella's water level Soars as officials plan for Winter challenges

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The water level at Lake Isabella continues to rise with water officials already looking ahead to next winter.

At last check, the storage is just over 530,000 acre feet with the maximum capacity sitting at 568,000.

Kern River Water Master Mark Mulkay tells 23ABC that the reduced outflow from the lake will continue at around 4,500 cubic feet per second.

Officials are also looking ahead to November 1. That's the target date for when water release will have to ramp up in order to make room for the Sierra snow pack next winter.