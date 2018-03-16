Lake Ming closed this weekend for Jet Boat Show

Veronica Acosta
8:17 PM, Mar 15, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Lake Ming will be closed on both March 17th and March 18th for the season opener of the Jet Boat Show.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and is $10 per person. 

Kids 12-years-old and under are free. 

 

 

