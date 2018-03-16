Lake Ming closed this weekend for Jet Boat Show

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Lake Ming will be closed on both March 17th and March 18th for the season opener of the Jet Boat Show.
Racing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and is $10 per person.
Kids 12-years-old and under are free.
The Bakersfield Police Department will be deploying additional officers on March 17th and March 18th for special DUI saturation patrols.
Golden Empire Transit is expanding their Summer Youth Pass Program by one month for the 2018 season.
Block walls went up near homes in the Truxtun and Olive St. area as the City of Bakersfield continues the Truxtun Operational…