Lake Tahoe has the worst air quality in the world due to wildfire smoke

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KERO) — Because of the French Fire and numerous other wildfires burning across California the air quality is not great. Wednesday Lake Tahoe actually had the worst air quality in the world, tied with Reno, Nevada.

The air quality in Lake Tahoe has seen an index of around or over 300 every day since Friday. An AQI between 300 and 500 is considered a health warning of emergency conditions. That could cause respiratory issues even in healthy people.

Experts say staying indoors is the best way to avoid bad air. Although if you do need to go outside try limiting trips and using an N-95 facemask.

With the bad air quality, some lawmakers are hoping to protect the thousands of Californians that work on farms.

Right now, the Farmworkers Wildfire Smoke Protection Act is making its way through the state government. The bill would require employers to supply N-95 masks and require CAL/OSHA to provide workers with bilingual wildfire safety information.

The bill still needs to pass through the state senate and assembly before the governor signs it into law.