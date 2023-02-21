Watch Now
Lamont Job Fest to feature over 30 employers looking to hire

The Lamont Job Fest 2023 is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the David Head Community building on San Diego Street. Josh Conner and Frank Cabrerra with Jobfest Kern County joined 23ABC's Mike Hart to discuss the event.
They explained what businesses will be there on Thursday, as well as what types of employers are looking for jobs right now and what kind of positions are they looking to fill.

They also explain what do those looking for a job need to bring with them on Thursday and what they should wear.

