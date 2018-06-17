Lamont neighborhood without power after fire damages power pole

LAMONT, Calif. - A neighborhood in Lamont is without power after a fire destroyed a home and damaged a power pole Sunday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., Kern County fire responded to a house fire on Santa Rosa Avenue, near Main Street. Fire crews found a single-story fully engulfed in flames.

According to KCFD, crews were able to put out the fire and limit the damage to under $5,000. The house was a total loss.

Officials add that spread of the fire also damaged a power pole. The neighborhood east of Main Street and north of Di Giorgio Road will be without power for the next 24 hours.

PG&E is on scene working repairing the damage.

