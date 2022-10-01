Lane and shoulder closures scheduled in order to accommodate high-speed railway work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced multiple lane and shoulder closures upcoming in Kern County. The work is being done along a section of high-speed railway approximately 23 miles long and located between Shafter and Bakersfield.

The northbound lane and shoulder of State Road north of Olive Drive will be closed from 6:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday, October 3rd and 4th.



The eastbound lane and shoulder of Hank Road east of State Road will be closed from 6:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday, October 3rd and 4th.



The northbound lane and shoulder of State Road between Hank Road and Pierce Road will be closed from 6:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday October 3rd and 4th.

This work is being conducted to explore geologic and hydrogeologic conditions in locations near to where the high-speed rail will be running.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions. The public is asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

For up-to-the-minute information about road closures related to high-speed rail construction, visit the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s website.