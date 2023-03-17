Lane closures along Real Rd at Stockdale Hwy in Bakersfield next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield. The following traffic advisory has been issued for the upcoming week:

Real Road will be reduced to one lane with flaggers between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive starting Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm each day.

This closure is so construction crews can remove falsework. There may also be times during this closure when the road is completely closed for up to 5 minutes at a time so steel beams can be safely removed.

The City of Bakersfield and the Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the traveling public for their consideration and patience. Remember to watch out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.