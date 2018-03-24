Large boulder blocking eastbound lane of Hwy 178 near mouth of the canyon

Veronica Acosta
5:56 PM, Mar 23, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A large boulder and debris are blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 178 near the mouth of the canyon. 

Crews are working to clear the obstruction. 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for more updates. 

