Kern County Sheriff's Office, SWAT called out to NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A large police presence is in the area of Alta Vista Drive and Acacia Avenue in northeast Bakersfield.

Lieutenant Bravo with the KCSO said around 5:30 p.m. the suspect reported threatened his neighbor and said "I'm going to kill you."

Lt. Bravo said that suspect then shot twice into the neighbor's home. No one was injured.

KCSO said per multiple witness accounts, the suspect was alone.

Officials said they have responded to calls at the residence before, but could not elaborate on what those calls for service were related to.

Lt. Bravo said they do not know the motive for the incident.

Our camera's showed a man walk out of the home and being taken into custody around 8:10 p.m.

KCSO confirmed Gary Allyn Leapley, 61, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of firearm and terrorist threats.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE: