Large police presence, SWAT call out in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (March 13, 2018 8:40 p.m.): The people living on Cochran Drive near the scene are being asked to stay inside of their homes.
UPDATE (March 13, 2018 8:26 p.m.): An armed subject near the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center prompted the heavy police presence and SWAT callout Tuesday night.
There is a large police presence in southwest Bakersfield near Truxtun Ave. and Truxtun Plaza West.
The SWAT team was also called out to the area behind the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center.
CBCC has been evacuated due to the police presence.
This is a breaking news story, please check back for more details. 23ABC has a crew at the scene.
