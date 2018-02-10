Last day to donate blood for Bakersfield father battling cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Houchin Community Blood Bank held the last day of a blood and bone marrow drive for a Bakersfield father of two Saturday, from 8am to 1pm.

23abc first checked in with Sal Rivera February 1, 2018 he was in the cardiac intensive care unit at Kaiser Sunset in Los Angeles. His body went septic and he had suffered loss of memory function.

Donated blood platelets are what is keeping Rivera strong right now. Rivera has not stopped searching throughout Kern County for a Hispanic male or female between the ages of 18 and 44 with o negative blood willing to donate bone marrow.

The bone marrow will produce positive cells in Rivera’s body enabling him to fight of infections.

You can stop by the Houchin Community Blood Bank Center to find out if you are a match for Rivera and anyone can donate blood.