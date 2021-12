BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week is the last week for anyone wanting to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Walk-ins are accepted.

You can get the shot Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Monday. The Boys and Girls Club will be hosting a vaccination clinic for children ages 5 and up. The clinic will take place at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street.

It will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.