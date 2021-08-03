Lawyer for Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia to hold press conference

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The lawyer for City of Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the status of Garcia’s driving-under-the-influence case, according to a press release.

Garcia entered a no contest plea July 26 in Kern County Superior Court to a charge of reckless driving in connection with some alcohol consumption, which is a lesser charge than DUI. The charge of DUI was dropped.

Garcia was placed on informal probation for one year and paid a fine of $1,220, according to the press release.

At the successful conclusion of the probation, the no contest plea will be withdrawn and the charge will be dismissed, according to the press release.

Garcia's future as the mayor of Wasco will be topping the agenda at the city council's meeting on Tuesday. Garcia was cited for an alleged DUI in May.

Some members of the council say that his citation is a distraction from city business. They say he should step down as mayor but not from the city council.

The meeting will be held Tuesday night at 6 p.m.