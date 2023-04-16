Leaked documents show U.S. was aware of additional Chinese Spy Balloons

(KERO) — United States intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional Chinese Spy Balloons, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The Post is citing documents leaked by Jack Teixeira on discord for their report. The article details another balloon flew over a U.S. carrier strike group and a third had crashed in the South China sea.

However, The Post says the leaked documents did not mention specific launch dates.

They are also reporting that a document from the national Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contains a government assessment about two balloons from previous years.

However, it says it is not clear if those two balloons were the same ones that flew over the strike group and crashed.

The Post, also reporting the documents show questions still remain about the true capabilities of the one balloon that flew over the U.S. earlier this year which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.