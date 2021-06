BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One country music favorite is canceling her show. LeAnn Rimes' performance at the Fox Theater has been canceled and refunds have been issued back to cards that were used to purchase the tickets.

It should take between 5 to 7 days for this to appear on your statement.

If you purchased the tickets with cash, email your name and order number at info@TheBakersfieldFox.com to start the refund process.