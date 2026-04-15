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LeAnn Rimes to perform at Hard Rock Tejon in private concert

Hard Rock Tejon is hosting a social media contest giving fans a chance to win two tickets to a private, invite-only acoustic performance by Grammy-winning artist LeAnn Rimes on May 21.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
LeAnn Rimes to perform in private concert at Hard Rock Tejon
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KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Grammy-winning artist LeAnn Rimes is headlining an exclusive acoustic performance at Hard Rock Tejon, and fans have a chance to win tickets through a social media contest.

The May 21 concert on the Hard Rock Cafe stage is a private, invite-only event for Unity and Hard Rock members. However, winners of the social media contest will receive two tickets to attend the performance.

Fans can enter the contest through the Hard Rock Tejon Instagram page between May 11 and May 14.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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