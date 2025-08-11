Let 23ABC Know: Moving Do's and Don'ts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Better Business Bureau’s Moving Do’s and Don’ts!

Moving is always a stressful project. Throw in the threat of a moving scam, and things get even worse. Before hiring a moving company, careful research is necessary to avoid falling victim to a moving scam. These scams run the gamut from missing items, massive price hikes, and in some cases, goods being held hostage for additional payment.

In 2024, over 100,000 inquiries on BBB.org were made about movers, and 718 complaints were filed with BBB against movers throughout the year. Additionally, consumers who fell victim to moving scams and reported them to BBB Scam Tracker in 2024 lost a median of $754.

With the amount of moving activity during spring and summer, the potential of being a victim of a moving scam also increases. There are several versions of moving scams reported to BBB every year, including:

● No show: Consumers receive a quote and pay a deposit, but the movers never show up.

● Upcharge: Consumers are charged on their credit cards for more money than the moving company originally quoted for their services.

● Extra fees: The moving company provides a quote based on expected weight, and after loading the truck, they inform the consumer that the load is over the expected weight and an additional fee must be paid. Most of the time, the additional fee is significantly more expensive per pound, sometimes as much as double the original estimate.

● Stolen items: One of the most disruptive and difficult-to-anticipate moving scams is when everything appears to be going well. The movers provide an estimate, arrive on time, and load your belongings on a truck. However, this is where the interaction turns disastrous. When the truck fails to arrive at its destination, either your belongings are gone, or the company requires the consumer to pay an additional fee to deliver them, holding the possessions hostage.

In a recent BBB Scam Tracker report, one consumer shared, "On March 31, 2025, I used Yelp to help find local movers. [name redacted], phone number [redacted], responded to me by text. We discussed a price of $120 per hour, details of the move to be 6 hours total to take place on April 27, 2025. He requested a deposit for half the total, $360, and emailed me an invoice. Unfortunately, I did not look the invoice over well. There was no name, phone number, address, or website for this company listed on the invoice. He asked me to make the payment to [name redacted] through Zelle, phone number [number redacted], which I made on March 31, 2025. Other moving arrangements had been made, so I emailed and texted [name redacted], on Monday, April 14, 2025, thirteen (13) days in advance of my move, to cancel and refund my money. When I called the [phone number redacted], it said, "You're calling from a number that is not recognized, please use the number you used on Yelp". That was the number I used! When I called the [redacted] number, it immediately disconnected. I then sent a text to that same number with no response. If I had not had other arrangements, I would have been left on moving day with no movers! This company is a SCAM and unfortunately it cost me $360 to find that out."

One consumer reported their experience of a moving scam to BBB Scam Tracker: “[Name redacted] moving company [name redacted] charged my credit card $505 more dollars the quote he promised of $1595. His workers also stole my belongings by not emptying the truck and driving away with them. They complained that my $50 each tip was not enough, so [name redacted] decided to charge me extra, knowing full well his workers kept my belongings too. This is also in addition to items that I let them keep from the previous apartment.”

To avoid becoming a victim of a moving scam this National Moving Month and in the future, BBB recommends consumers follow these guidelines:

● Watch out for warning signs. When reviewing a company’s website, if there is no address or information about a mover’s registration or insurance, it is a sign that it may not possess the proper policies to protect a consumer’s belongings. Additionally, if the mover uses a rented truck or offers an estimate over the phone before or instead of conducting an on-site inspection, it may not be a legitimate business. Another warning is if telephone calls are answered with a generic “movers” rather than a company name.

● Be wary of unusual requests and extra costs. If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment in advance, that may indicate a fraudulent business. If an individual’s possessions are being held hostage for additional payment not agreed upon when the contract was signed, contact BBB or local law enforcement for help.

● Get everything in writing. When moving between states or provinces, check BBB.org or contact your local BBB to check if the business is reputable. In the U.S., all interstate moving companies require an identification number issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) number. Make sure to read the terms and conditions of your moving contract carefully, the limits of liability, and any disclaimers. The pickup and expected delivery date should be easily identified.

● Keep an inventory of your belongings. An inventory sheet is one of the best ways to keep track of your possessions. BBB recommends consumers who are moving to label the boxes their belongings are packed in and what is in each box. In general, movers are not liable for lost or damaged contents in customer-packed boxes unless there is provable negligence on the mover's part. Taking photos of the contents before packing is a great way to prove if damages were incurred during the moving process.

● Ask questions. Do not be afraid to ask questions about anything you don’t understand. If the moving company can’t or won’t answer your questions, look for another company. Trust matters when hiring a moving company.

● If you had a bad experience with a mover, you can file a complaint with the California Attorney General’s Office. https://oag.ca.gov/contact/consumer-complaint-against-business-or-company

See all of BBB’s moving tips https://www.bbb.org/all/moving

