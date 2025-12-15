A credit card collision damage waiver can help cover rental car repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rental car damage? How a credit card perk can help pay for repairs!

When you rent a car, expect the question “How do you want to insure it?” You can buy the rental company’s insurance or use your own. There are merits to both.

However, there’s an option you may not be aware of that could make that decision easier.

It’s called a collision damage waiver, which is offered through many credit cards. It's coverage in case of an accident and can cover a substantial part of what you may owe.

Most cards offer secondary coverage that can be used for damage or theft to your rental car. It usually starts after your personal insurance pays. It can be used to cover your deductible, which can be $1000 or higher. It can also pay for what may not be covered in your personal policy.

But to get this coverage, you need to pay for the rental with a credit card. Also, the driver must be listed on the agreement.

And you must decline the rental car insurance and use your own policy.

The credit card coverage only involves damage to your rental car. It may also cover towing and loss of use fees that the rental company could charge.

It does not cover other cars or property damage. It also doesn’t cover liability or injury issues.

And some vehicles may not be covered.

It’s important to check exclusions with your card company. Ask if the card provides primary or secondary coverage and the monetary limits.

If you do need to take advantage of the damage waiver, your credit card company will likely ask for pictures of your car’s damage and damage to any other property. They may also ask for a police report, your insurance coverage, and the rental car company’s estimate of repairs.

