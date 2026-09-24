BBB report reveals the riskiest scams of 2025 and how to protect yourself from losing money

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — How scammers contact you to get the biggest payoff!

Which contact method is most successful for scammers: phone, text, email or through social media? And when you’re contacted on social media, which platform do scammers use most successfully: Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok?

The 2025 BBB ScamTracker Risk Report found scammers used phone calls most successfully in taking money, followed closely by email, then text message, website and social media.

Scammers were also most successful approaching people through social media, when they used Facebook.

The report looks at which groups are most susceptible to which scams.

Investment/cryptocurrency and employment scams remained the top two riskiest scams in 2025, according to a report from the Better Business Bureau.

More than 77% of those targeted by investment/crypto scams reported losing money.

The scam type had the highest reported median dollar loss.

Reports of employment scams rose from 14.4% of published scams in 2024 to 15.8% in 2025.

The tactics used to perpetrate employment scams have expanded over the past few years.

Employment was the biggest scam for the 18-34 age range.

There is some great information about how the biggest scams work and how to prevent losing money in the BBB ScamTracker Risk Report

https://bbbmarketplacetrust.org/riskreport/

Before trusting any business, check out reviews, complaints and for trusted Accredited Businesses at BBB.org and visit BBB's Scam Tracker. Check out BBB scam warnings at joeknowsbetter.com