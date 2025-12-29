BBB Tips: How to safely hire contractors after storm or fire damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Don’t Get Burned: How to Spot a Trustworthy Contractor Before You Hire Better Business Bureau

Hiring a reliable contractor can be daunting, but it's one of the most important steps for your project. Hire the right one, and you can relax knowing your project is in good hands. Hire the wrong one, and you could face a wide range of problems, from unfinished work to tense contract disputes and even legal action.

When hiring the right fit for your home improvement project, consider the following 7 tips on how to find a trustworthy contractor:

1. Do your research

Once you’ve properly planned your project and know what kind of professional you need, you can get cracking on finding the right fit.

BBB’s Business Directory was built for this part of the process. When it comes to trust, this resource was designed to give consumers everything they need to make a confident decision.

The benefits of using the BBB Directory:

The resource is free. Part of the Better Business Bureau's mission is to create an honest, fair, and equitable marketplace. Consumers should never be asked to pay for this.

A focus on local. This isn’t a random list of search results for a business. Your city or area code is used to recommend brands within your radius.

Filtered results by “BBB Accredited Businesses” or “All Businesses.” Remember: BBB Accredited Businesses are vetted and held to ethical business standards.

Verified customer reviews and complaints. BBB reviews and complaints are verified for accuracy after they are submitted. Businesses are always allowed to respond. This makes BBB different from other online options and gives consumers a more balanced, complete picture to consider.

Also, search the contractor's name online with terms such as "complaint," "review," or "scam" to see what results appear.

2. Review previous work

As you continue zeroing in on the right contractor for your project, look into their previous work. This gives you insight into their experience and professionalism, and it might even provide fresh inspiration for your project.

Some ideas on reviewing a company’s previous work:

View photos or videos of a company’s completed project on their BBB Profile, website, or social media channels. Social media is usually the best option to find recently completed work.

Ask prospective contractors to email or text you recent project photos that share similarities with your needs. These could come in handy, especially for custom requests like a paint color or tile pattern.

Check it out in person. On occasion, you might learn of a company by seeing their vehicles or signage in your neighborhood. Consider the job site and the work being done. Ask current clients about their experience (do this carefully to avoid intruding on their privacy).

3. Ask for references

Finding a good contractor can be tricky if you only talk to the contractors. Ask candidates for a list of recent local references you may contact. As you check their references, consider the following questions:

How was the overall experience with the contractor?

How was the contractor’s communication?

How is the quality of their work?

Did the contractor stick to the project's estimated budget and completion date?

Is there anything they would have done differently?

Would it be possible to inspect the contractor's work yourself?

4. Ask for multiple quotes

Because general contractor bids can vary from company to company, it’s good practice to gather at least three quotes. And remember, the quality of these quotes is vastly improved when you limit your requests to trustworthy businesses, such as BBB Accredited Businesses. Once you’ve narrowed the field, make sure your bids consider the same set of criteria to get a fair side-by-side snapshot of the variances.

Remember, the lowest bid for your remodeling project may not necessarily be the best bid; if one offer is significantly lower than the others, the contractor may be cutting corners or may not understand your work requirements. Alternatively, higher bids might include an emergency budget or even different tiers of service. Carefully consider the “why” behind these bids before making a final decision. Take a look at the following bids:

5. Get everything in writing

Your contract will be a big deal, so be sure to make this a priority on your general contractor checklist by giving it the detailed attention it deserves. But even before the contracts are drawn up, get estimates in writing as well, so no questions are hanging when you decide to move forward.

Before any work begins, ensure a written and signed contract is in hand.

6. Verify your contractor’s license and insurance

Ensure that the company you work with has the necessary licenses and insurance in your state.

In Arizona, check licenses through the Registrar of Contractors. https://roc.az.gov/ In California, check the Contractors State License Board. https://www.cslb.ca.gov/onlineservices/checklicenseII/checklicense.aspx

As for your contractor’s insurance information, call the carrier to confirm appropriate coverage for workers’ compensation, property damage, and personal liability. The last thing you want is to be on the hook for costs related to unforeseen circumstances or accidents.

7. Need help with your project? Find trusted, vetted contracting pros near you

When hiring specialized contractors, there are additional factors to consider. Learn more by visiting our HomeHQ page.