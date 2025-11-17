BBB Warning: Holiday Travel Sites that leave you stranded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Top 5 Travel Scams Better Business Bureau

Vacation Rentals: Vacation rentals are a great option if you want to have the comforts of home when you travel.

When booking your rental, watch out for listings for properties that either aren’t for rent, don’t exist, or are significantly different than pictured.

These con artists lure in vacationers with the promise of low fees and great amenities.

The "owner” creates a false sense of urgency, such as telling potential clients that another vacationer is interested in the rental during the same time as your trip, to try and get your payment before you have time to do sufficient research or question the legitimacy of the listing.

Protect yourself: -Talk with the owner by phone if possible. -Use a credit card only. -Stick with trusted vacation sites

“Free” vacation scams: When a cruise or travel company advertises a vacation as “free,” it does not necessarily mean the trip is entirely without cost or restrictions. Read the fine print and watch out for add-on fees for air transportation to the port, port charges, taxes, tips, and other undisclosed fees.

Learn more about these cruise scams and what red flags to watch out for.

If you’re interested in booking a vacation or cruise package, work with a reputable travel agency.

Third-party booking scams: If you book your airfare, hotel, or other travel through a third-party website, be sure to use caution. BBB Scam Tracker continues to receive reports of scammers pretending to be online airline ticket brokers. In the most common version of the scam, travelers pay with a credit card, and shortly after making the payment, they receive a call from the company asking them to verify their name, address, banking information, or other personal details – something a legitimate company would never do. The company may also call and say your flight has been cancelled, and you must pay additional fees to secure your seat or even bring baggage on board. Learn more about these booking scams.

Do your research before booking airfare or a vacation package with a company you’re not familiar with. Search on BBB.org and read customer reviews from other consumers.

Hotel scams: When booking a hotel, make sure ALL the costs are included in the price. When staying in a hotel, beware of these techniques used to get hold of credit card information. Scammers count on tourists and business travelers being tired or in a hurry.

BBB has heard of scammers distributing fake menus to hotel rooms.

When a traveler calls the phone number and orders delivery, they collect the credit card information and never deliver the food.

Timeshare reselling cons: A timeshare owner who is looking to sell gets a call from someone claiming to be a real estate broker or agent.

These scammers claim to specialize in timeshare resales and promise they have buyers ready to purchase.

To secure this service, the scammer pressures the target into paying an upfront fee. The timeshare owner pays up, but the reselling agent never delivers.

Read more about timeshares.

BBB’s General Travel Scam Prevention Tips:

● Look for reviews and ask for references. While vetting hotels, travel companies, vacation rentals, and more, check BBB.org for reviews and complaints. To find trusted businesses, look for the BBB Seal. Look for photos and read a variety of reviews. If the property or company doesn't have any online reviews or photos, ask them for references and call them.

● Remember, a great deal might be too good to be true. Scammers lure in targets by guaranteeing an amazing trip at a very low price. Research it first. If the hotel, travel, or tour is much cheaper than similar options, be suspicious.

● Book your travel online safely. Take extra caution when using a third-party booking site. Make sure you are on a secure, legitimate website before booking your travel and making a payment. If you’re unsure about the site, go directly to the hotel or airline’s website and book directly with them.

● Avoid wiring money or using a prepaid debit card to pay for your vacation. These payments are the same as sending cash. Once the money is sent, there is no way to get it back. When paying with a credit card, the charges can be disputed.

● Do some research. Check the website for links to the company's social media accounts. If they do have social media accounts, check their activity and see if any other users have left reviews or voiced complaints. Also, look for typos and pixelated images. These mistakes are signs of a scammer, not a company that cares about its online presence.

Been scammed? Report it to the California Attorney General’s Office: https://oag.ca.gov/consumers

Go to bbb.org for trusted Accredited Businesses when hiring.

If you have been scammed or targeted for a scam, help us warn others by filing a report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Been scammed? Report it to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office: https://www.azag.gov/consumer or the California Attorney General’s Office: https://oag.ca.gov/consumers

Go to bbb.org for trusted Accredited Businesses when hiring.

If you have been scammed or targeted for a scam, help us warn others by filing a report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

