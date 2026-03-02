BBB warns of class action scams: Here is how to tell if your settlement notice is legitimate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Is there really money waiting to be claimed? Spotting fake class action settlement notices, Better Business Bureau.

Class action lawsuit settlements are agreements where a defendant pays a sum of money or provides remedies to an alleged harmed “class” of people. This avoids a trial, and the defendant does not have to claim any wrongdoing. While attorneys take a big chunk of these settlements, there is money left for those claiming to be harmed. Many times, consumers are notified by mail or email about these settlements…and scammers know it! They can send fake notices trying to get your information or money. Scam signs include: -asking for social security, bank account, driver's license information. They may need your email or address to send payment, but nothing more. -vague notices. Real class action notices should contain claim information, who is involved, how you can file a claim, and a link to the settlement website for more information. -large payout sums. Most notices do not show settlement amounts. -any ask for pay. You should be able to file a claim for free.

An online search with the business/defendant's name should show something if the notice is real.

Consumer Action https://www.consumer-action.org/lawsuits/by-status/open and Classaction.org https://www.classaction.org/settlements … offer databases showing open class action settlements. Avoid scams when hiring with trusted Better Business Bureau Accredited Businesses at bbb.org.

Report any scam to the Federal Trade Commission. https://www.ftc.gov/

