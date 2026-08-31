BBB warns of rising scams targeting people searching for affordable GLP-1 weight loss drugs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — So a lot of people are searching for GLP-1 deals online and scams are waiting.

Polls show about 1 in 8 US adults say they’ve used a GLP drug for weight loss or a medical condition and BBB ScamTracker shows an increase in complaints from people trying to get it cheap.

A Yuma man saw a Facebook ad and authorized a $40 payment.

They took $91 instead, credited a portion and never sent the product.

A California man signed up for compounded GLP-1 medications online.

They sent a bill, but no product.

He says “literally, $297 monthly for absolutely no merchandise” and no refund.

Compounded GLP-1 medications are pharmacy mixed alternatives to brand names and ads tout low prices.

But the FDA has warned dozens of telehealth online GLP-1 sellers about making false claims in their ads.

Beware of:

- ads saying no prescriptions required. They are after a medical evaluation.

-fake celebrity endorsements

-meds that say for “research purposes only”

-demands to pay by cash app or wire and no credit cards taken.

Before trusting any business, check out reviews, complaints and for trusted Accredited Businesses at BBB.org and visit BBB's Scam Tracker.

Check out BBB scam warnings at joeknowsbetter.com

More GLP-1 buying protections from Better Business Bureau:

Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of their demand and limited availability by tricking people with fake offers and fraudulent websites.

BBB Scam Tracker has received many reports of scammers using weight loss and GLP-1 medications to get people’s money and personal information. Scammers use several methods to carry out these scams.

AI Generated ads with fake endorsements

Scammers are increasingly using deepfake videos and AI-generated images of celebrities, doctors, and other trusted figures to promote GLP-1 medications and weight loss products. These ads look convincing but are completely fabricated, tricking consumers into believing the endorsements are real.

Learn more about deepfake celebrity endorsements of Lipomax and Prozenith weight loss products

BBB Scam Tracker reports

A consumer clicked a video link about the “pink salt trick” and saw what appeared to be Oprah Winfrey and a doctor promoting Lipo Max as a safer alternative to GLP-1 injections. Believing the endorsement was real, they purchased the product, spending over $300, but later suspected the video was AI-generated. When they tried to request a refund, the support email bounced back as non-deliverable.

Read the full BBB Scam Tracker report.

In a different example, a consumer watched a 30-minute presentation by Dr. Mark Hyman promoting healing and weight loss with gelatin, green tea, and other ingredients. However, the product received, called Ozemburn, contained only Garcinia Cambogia, which was never mentioned. The buyer later found no connection to Dr. Hyman on his official website and expressed concern, recalling past negative health effects from similar supplements.

Read the full BBB Scam Tracker report.

A consumer ordered six bottles of Prozenith after watching an online presentation about the “pink salt trick.” After 13 days of use with no results and chest discomfort, they requested a refund. Despite repeatedly submitting forms and contacting customer service, the refund was never processed, even after receiving a pop-up stating it was approved. The buyer later found online reports calling Prozenith a scam and warns others not to spend $315.68 on the product.

Read the full BBB Scam Tracker report.

Fake online pharmacies and health retailers

Fake websites may advertise GLP-1 medications at discounted prices. Victims who enter payment information may never receive any products, or they may get unsafe or watered-down medications.

Learn how to identify a fake website.

BBB Scam Tracker reports

A consumer searching for a cheaper price than their doctor’s office found an online ad for a GLP-1 shot. After paying a $32 membership fee and entering credit card information, they were hit with repeated $670 charge attempts, despite contacting the company multiple times to cancel. The charges continued nearly every other day, leaving the consumer worried the company would eventually succeed in debiting their account.

Read the full BBB Scam Tracker report.

Another consumer reported a fraudulent online pharmacy posing as a legitimate source for GLP-1 drugs and tirzepatide. After charging over $750 to their card, the company stopped communicating. Initially, the website appeared credible, but follow-ups through a chat box led to vague delays and then silence when the consumer tried to cancel. The consumer has since reported the scam to the FTC, BBB, and disputed the charge with their credit card company.

Read the full BBB Scam Tracker report.

In a different example, a consumer purchased weight loss patches advertised as containing “SMGT-GLP-1” with promises of great results. After paying over $70, they received products with no instructions, unclear ingredients, and later discovered the patches were simply collagen. Despite a “100% refund guarantee,” the company ignored multiple refund requests, leaving the consumer — a senior on a fixed income — out the money and warning others not to fall for the scam.

Read the full BBB Scam Tracker report.

