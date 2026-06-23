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Buying new tires for a road trip? Here's how to check their age — and why it really matters

Tires degrade over time, even when unused. Manufacturers warn against driving on tires 6 years or older. Here's how to read the date code on any tire
Expiration dates? We all check them out when buying food, but what about other things, like tires?! It really doesn't jump to the forefront of your mind, does it? Well, it should... Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau said it's something you should look at carefully, or you might be rolling back to the shop for a new set of treads.
BBB Old Tires Warning
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tires can be dangerous even if they've never been used. Manufacturers say drivers should not use tires that are 6 years old or older because tires degrade over time, even when they sit unused.

That means buying "new" tires from a retailer is no guarantee they're safe — or that you're getting what you paid for.

The good news: checking a tire's age takes only seconds.

Every tire has a Department of Transportation code printed on its sidewall. Look for the letters "DOT," followed by a series of letters and numbers. The last 4 digits in that sequence reveal when the tire was made. The first 2 of those digits indicate the week of manufacture, and the final 2 indicate the year.

For example, a tire ending in "2524" was made during the 25th week of 2024.

Experts recommend checking tire age before any long road trip, whether the tires are new or not.

For more consumer protection resources, visit BBB.org for reviews and accredited businesses, and JoeKnowsBetter.com for all BBB scam busters content.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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