Buying new tires for a road trip? Here's how to check their age — and why it really matters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tires can be dangerous even if they've never been used. Manufacturers say drivers should not use tires that are 6 years old or older because tires degrade over time, even when they sit unused.

That means buying "new" tires from a retailer is no guarantee they're safe — or that you're getting what you paid for.

The good news: checking a tire's age takes only seconds.

Every tire has a Department of Transportation code printed on its sidewall. Look for the letters "DOT," followed by a series of letters and numbers. The last 4 digits in that sequence reveal when the tire was made. The first 2 of those digits indicate the week of manufacture, and the final 2 indicate the year.

For example, a tire ending in "2524" was made during the 25th week of 2024.

Experts recommend checking tire age before any long road trip, whether the tires are new or not.

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