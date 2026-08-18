Contractor scams are surging after storms, and the BBB says it happens every year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Storms and fake contractor scams happen around the same time most every year.

They may go door to door saying they are working on a house nearby and can offer a great price on your repairs if you act now.

BBB ScamTracker shows complaints from a California man who hired one of these people.

He says they demanded $10,000 upfront.

But once paid, he never returned and left the house with half of a roof.

If you’re giving thousands in cash upfront, to someone you haven’t even checked out, you’re asking for trouble.

If the project is more than $1000, a license is required.

Check with the Contractors State License Board in California.

https://www.cslb.ca.gov/

Read reviews and look for trusted accredited businesses at bbb.org

Pay as little upfront as possible.

In California contractors can’t ask for more than $1000 or 10% of the total whichever is less.

Before trusting any business, check out reviews, complaints and for trusted Accredited Businesses at BBB.org and visit BBB's Scam Tracker. Check out BBB scam warnings at joeknowsbetter.com

BBB offers more protections if your home is damaged in a storm:

The moments after a storm or natural disaster can feel overwhelming. Cleanup and recovery should begin only after everyone is accounted for and safe from immediate danger — including pets. Never feel pressured to rush into repairs or hire an unknown contractor. BBB has tips to help you recover safely and effectively after the storm.

Cleanup and recovery begin after everyone is accounted for and safe from immediate threat (including pets). Storm victims should never feel pressured to make a hasty decision or choose an unknown contractor. Make temporary repairs if necessary so you can take the time to choose a trustworthy contractor. BBB has tips to help you recover safely and effectively after the storm!

What should I do immediately after a storm damages my home?

After a storm, make sure everyone is safe, then assess and document the damage before contacting your insurance company.

Steps to take right away:

● Check for injuries and hazards around your property.

● Contact your insurance company immediately to start a claim.

● Take photos and videos of all damage (home, vehicles, and property).

● Do not make permanent repairs until your insurance company gives approval.

How do I make temporary repairs after a disaster?

Only make small repairs that prevent further damage until professional help arrives.

Tips for safe cleanup and temporary repairs:

● Wear protective clothing (long pants, sleeves, and sturdy shoes).

○ Learn more about how to clean up after a tornado from the Red Cross, including the supplies you’ll need and how to handle fire hazards such as gas, electricity, and chemicals.

● Cover broken windows or damaged roofs with tarps or boards.

● Save all receipts for reimbursement from insurance.

● Avoid downed power lines, standing water, or gas leaks.

Watch for price gouging: If you notice unusually high prices for supplies or services, report it to your local BBB and your state Attorney General’s office.

How can I avoid scams and storm chasers?

After major storms, dishonest contractors may pressure victims into quick decisions. These storm chasers often move from town to town after disasters.

How to protect yourself:

● Be cautious of unsolicited offers for repair work.

● Research contractors carefully at BBB.org.

● Ask for local references and verify licenses and insurance.

● Get multiple estimates before signing any agreement.

How do I hire a trustworthy contractor for storm repairs?

● Get referrals from friends, relatives, and neighbors.

● Check BBB ratings, reviews, and complaint history.

● Ask if the contractor can add preventive features (like tornado-resistant upgrades).

● Confirm who will handle follow-up service if issues arise later.

What should I look for in a storm damage repair contract?

A legitimate contract should be clear, detailed, and protect you as the homeowner.

What to include in your contract?

● A full description of the work and materials

● A breakdown of costs for labor and supplies

● A payment schedule (never pay in full upfront)

● Start and end dates

● Written warranties for materials and labor

● Terms for cancellation

● A statement that the contractor is responsible for obtaining all permits

Don't sign:

● Blank contracts or vague authorization forms.

● Agreements with verbal promises only; everything must be in writing.

How should I handle payments after storm repairs?

Payments should follow progress on the job, not come in advance.

Payment guidelines:

● Never pay the full amount upfront.

● Avoid paying in cash.

● Release payments only as specific work is completed.

● Do not make a final payment or sign a completion agreement until all work is finished to your satisfaction.

For more information

Visit BBB thunderstorm and tornado resources.

Check out BBB's tips for hiring a restoration contractor, hiring a tree service, and debris removal.

Read the latest news for preparing for a natural disaster.

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