Don't be fooled by the face: Puppy scams are stealing your hearts and wallet online

Cute puppy for sale or big-money losing scam?

Joe Ducey

Better Business Bureau

A wrinkly Bulldog. It’s what a California man wanted and what a San Diego breeder was selling online.

Reviews and testimonials looked good. The breeder promised exceptional health records and even a 1-year health warranty.

So, he paid a $1000 deposit, drove to San Diego for pickup, and paid the remaining $4000.

But like so many other online dog buyers, this man says he’d been deceived, and what he found was nothing like what was promised.

BBB ScamTracker shows online pet-selling scams are taking thousands of dollars from eager buyers monthly.

Some buyers report not properly researching the purchase in their excitement to bring home a pet for a great price.

Most complaints show a similar pattern.

An online search or social media ad leads to a website full of cute puppy pictures.

The site may promise purebred dogs at prices much lower than those of legitimate breeders.

Buyers are asked for a deposit, usually by cash app.

If a credit card is accepted, scammers may say the charge was declined, then demand cash and use the card information fraudulently later.

A California woman complained to the Better Business Bureau about a tea cup Yorkie she found online.

She paid the $500 asking price and waited for the promised delivery.

Instead, she got a list of extra charges-a delivery fee, oxygen chamber fee, and had to pay for bags of dog food.

The woman refused to pay an additional $500 until she had proof that the dog existed.

She never got that.

Demanding “extra” charges is a common tactic. A BBB study on puppy scams shows they can be very profitable.

After that initial deposit, scammers go back to consumers repeatedly with new charges that seem real.

Complaints show scammers asking for $1200 in added shipping charges and $2800 for a crate.

It turns out the California man buying that Bulldog beat the odds and did get a 3-month-old puppy for his $5000.

But his complaint to the BBB says the dog had a scar from an undisclosed unsuccessful hernia surgery.

And he says vaccines were either given too early or had expired at the time.

If you’re looking for a pet online, protect yourself.

-Research the breeder/business name at bbb.org and online for complaints and reviews. If you can’t find the name or there are no reviews, beware.

-Talk to the seller and see the pet in person. If that’s not possible, demand a live video call to do it.

-Do not send money through wire transfer, gift cards, or Cash App. Use a credit card and follow up to make sure it was not misused.

-If you’re concerned about a website, conduct a reverse image online search of pet pictures. If they show up on multiple sites, it’s likely a fraud.

-And consider a visit to your local animal shelter first.

Check out the latest scams at joeknowsbetter.com .

Hire trusted businesses and file Scam Tracker complaints at bbb.org

Report fraud complaints to your Attorney General’s Office

https://oag.ca.gov/

and the Federal Trade Commission. https://www.ftc.gov/

