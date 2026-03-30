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Free File: Do you qualify? Check before you send off your returns

Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau has several websites that could help you file your taxes for free
It's time to send in your tax returns, but do you qualify for 'free' assistance? Joe Ducey with Better Business Bureau says you might want to check before you hit 'send'!
BBB: Free Tax Filing
Posted

File your taxes for free, if you qualify!! Better Business Bureau

Check all the latest BBB Scambusters and consumer news at joeknowsbetter.com

Hiring a professional tax preparer can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. And they may be necessary in some cases.

If you’re looking for a tax professional, check reviews and for trusted Better Business Bureau Accredited preparers at bbb.org

But if your tax picture is fairly simple, there are several ways to file your federal and state taxes for free… if you qualify!!

The IRS partners with various tax preparation services to offer Free File:

https://www.irs.gov/e-file-do-your-taxes-for-free

California residents may be able to file state taxes for free through the Franchise Tax Board:

https://www.ftb.ca.gov/file/ways-to-file/online/calfile/index.asp

Arizona residents may qualify for a free filing through the state’s Department of Revenue:

https://azdor.gov/file-and-pay/e-file-services/free-tax-return-preparation

TurboTax offers free federal and state tax filing for simpler returns if you meet certain requirements:

https://turbotax.intuit.com/personal-taxes/online/free-edition.jsp

H and R Block offers a free filing for simpler returns if you qualify:

https://www.hrblock.com/online-tax-filing/free-online-tax-filing/?srsltid=AfmBOoqjy4QV_v7QOlOZsquFf2wxJzBrGs0VpUwEPVzhwtEYhT-9aNWk

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