How to spot air duct cleaning scams before you get ripped off by 'dirty' companies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cleaning the air ducts in your home can be an important step in maintaining a healthy indoor environment. It helps remove dust, allergens, and potentially harmful particles from your air. The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) suggests cleaning every three to five years. But the US Environmental Protection Agency recommends only cleaning air ducts on an as-needed basis.

https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/should-you-have-air-ducts-your-home-cleaned. There are no duct cleaning standards to certify, endorse, or approve air duct cleaning companies set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Look for these signs that it’s time for an air duct cleaning: