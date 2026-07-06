How to spot air duct cleaning scams before you get ripped off by 'dirty' companies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cleaning the air ducts in your home can be an important step in maintaining a healthy indoor environment. It helps remove dust, allergens, and potentially harmful particles from your air. The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) suggests cleaning every three to five years. But the US Environmental Protection Agency recommends only cleaning air ducts on an as-needed basis.
https://www.epa.gov/indoor-air-quality-iaq/should-you-have-air-ducts-your-home-cleaned. There are no duct cleaning standards to certify, endorse, or approve air duct cleaning companies set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) or the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
Look for these signs that it’s time for an air duct cleaning:
Visible dust and debris inside the ducts or around the vents. Mold growth inside hard surface ducts or on other parts of your heating and cooling system, or a mold smell. Ducts are infested with vermin, like mice and other pests. Ducts are clogged with large amounts of dust and debris. Dust particles are entering your home from your supply registers. Allergy symptoms could indicate that allergens are circulating through the air. Aging HVAC systems accumulate dust and contaminants over time. Increased energy bills due to airflow blockages or obstructions in ductwork. Some contractors may suggest chemical treatment for mold. Ensure you know the pros and cons before deciding if this is right for you. Ask the company to show you proof of mold or other contamination. For about $50, some labs can tell you if a sample on a clear strip of sticky household tape is mold or not. If you use the chemical treatment, you and your pets may want to leave the house while your ducts are treated.
The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) says dusty registers are not automatically a problem, as this is a normal result of dusty air going through them. You can vacuum or clean your registers with a damp cloth.
NADCA says people should consider these factors when deciding whether to have their ducts cleaned:
Pet owners: If some pets shed large amounts of hair and dander in the home, cleaning may be advised more often.
Allergies and asthma sufferers: Reducing indoor air pollutants may help people with allergies or asthma.
Damage: If there has been water damage or renovations to the home or system, cleaning may be needed, especially to remove mold.
BBB suggests asking the company if they have worked on systems like yours before you sign a contract with them. Be sure that a qualified contractor will do the cleaning. Be sure to read the business profile on BBB.org when evaluating a company.
Homeowners should expect to pay $450-$ 1,000, depending on the size of their system, how hard it is to access, the climate, and the level of contamination.
Related things to remember:
Cleaning your system may improve its efficiency and extend its life, and may result in some energy and maintenance cost savings.
Fuel-burning furnaces, stoves, or fireplaces should be inspected and serviced before each heating season to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning.
For more information, some states like California require air duct cleaners to be licensed. Check California licenses at https://www.cslb.ca.gov/onlineservices/checklicenseII/checklicense.aspx
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Check out any air duct cleaner at BBB.org before signing a contract.