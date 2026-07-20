Landscaping scams are targeting homeowners door to door — here's how to protect yourself

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It may be time for yard work. Maybe you want some bushes chopped or weeds pulled and your grass cut.

How convenient there’s a landscaper in your neighborhood.

Better Business Bureau is warning about a new landscape scam that has people coming to your door with a very low price.

They are charged by the bag, a minimal amount for each bag they fill with debris or dirt.

Complaints are that the bags are small and estimates far too low.

BBB Scamtracker shows a woman hired a door to door landscaper charging $15 per bag.

She was told her yard would take 20 bags.

But when done, the scammer claimed they used 279 bags and charged $4750.

Others paid $3600, $4200, $5000 for the same bag scam, minimal verbal estimates, nothing in writing, all told to pay in cash or check.

We’re also hearing about scam landscapers demanding large payments upfront, then disappearing.

Hiring a good landscaper takes more than a knock at the door or a promised great price.

Projects costing $1000 or more require a contractor’s license.

Check out California licenses at: https://www.cslb.ca.gov/onlineservices/checklicenseII/checklicense.aspx

Check Arizona licenses at: https://roc.az.gov/

Get 3 estimates and a written detailed contract.

Before trusting any business, check out reviews, complaints and for trusted Accredited Businesses at BBB.org and visit BBB's Scam Tracker.

More scam warnings at joeknowsbetter.com

Here are some additional BBB landscape hiring tips:

● Research and gather information. Once you have decided what services you need and your budget, get recommendations from friends and neighbors with lawns you admire. You can search for a business’s BBB Business Profile at BBB.org to get free information on their history of complaints, read customer reviews, and see if they are a BBB Accredited Business. You can get a list of BBB Accredited lawn maintenance companies. Always look for the BBB Seal. It's the Sign of a Better Business.

● Ask for a lawn inspection. Services that quote a price without seeing your lawn cannot be sure what your lawn might need. Businesses will sometimes charge you to discuss specific landscaping ideas to protect themselves against clients who want to get their ideas and implement them themselves. They often credit you for the initial fee if you contract with the business.

● Have a clear scope of work before asking for estimates. This includes defining the area to work on and what you want to be done. When getting bids, don't compare apples with oranges. Make sure that each business has included the same services. Also, be sure that each business breaks the cost down similarly (per visit, month, year, etc...).

● Ask for references and pictures of other jobs they installed or maintained. Ask the landscaper to provide references from previous clients. If possible, visit these locations to get a first-hand view of the quality of their work. Ask the references about their experiences with the landscaper's services, professionalism, and the quality of work performed. Also, inquire about the landscaper's expertise and experience. Ask about their training, qualifications, and any other certifications related to landscaping or horticulture.

● Get specifics on prices and be clear on what services are included. Are you paying for a specific project or ongoing maintenance? Discuss your specific landscaping needs and make sure the landscaper offers the services you require, whether it's lawn care, design, installation, maintenance, or other specialized services. Do you pay by the mow or by the month? Many businesses allow you to pay after each treatment and may offer a discount if you pay the annual cost upfront. What happens if it rains the day someone is supposed to come to mow your lawn? Does mowing include edging? Who bags and disposes of the clippings and other refuse? Find out what happens if you have a problem between contracts. Will the service calls be free, or is there a charge? If you are maintaining the landscaping yourself, ask for detailed instructions and be prepared to follow them. Also verify the landscaper's clean-up process. A reputable landscaper should leave your property in a clean and orderly condition.

● Check if the lawn care provider needs a license to work in your area. Confirm that the landscaper holds the necessary licenses and insurance. This protects you and the landscaper in case of accidents, injuries, or damage during the project. In particular, they may need a license to apply pesticides. Ensure that the business provides liability and workman's compensation insurance to protect you in the event of an accident. Ask for a certificate of insurance from the business's insurance agent.

● Look for membership in a professional organization. A service's membership in one or more professional lawn care associations and active participation in the local community are positive signs. Professional organizations, such as the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), keep members informed on new pest control methods, safety, training, research, and regulation developments. Most associations have a code of ethics for members to follow. Affiliation with a professional group is one indication that a company strives for quality in its work.

● Ask about materials and plant choices. If your project involves plantings, inquire about the types of plants, trees, and materials the landscaper plans to use. Ensure they are suitable for your climate and preferences.

● Get everything in writing and read all agreements and contracts carefully. Make sure the contract contains all topics discussed and promises made. Document the duration and expected results of the lawn care service. Some consumers are unaware that contracts can be open-ended, meaning they renew until the client specifically terminates. A consumer reported to the BBB in the summer of 2018 that “I never agreed to any White Grub control in addition to my regular lawn service, nor did they leave me a message saying anything about this. Instead, I just got billed for it. I called and they said that the service this year is the same as the service last year.” Ensure you understand how that works and how you can cancel. The contract should list the quantity, size, and types of plants and other materials. Look for guarantees and refund policies. Some services may offer a guarantee of performance. Others may offer refunds if they fail to meet your expectations. Get copies of anything you sign.

● Ask about timing and safety. Will the work be done while you are home or away? Are there safety precautions you need to take during or after work? If pesticides are used, do you need to protect your family or pets? Is the timing of the application good for the weather conditions? A consumer reported to BBB in 2019 that “[…] the last herbicide had been applied when the weather was too hot (85 degrees or above) and that it burned the grass.”

● Discuss payment and warranties. Discuss payment terms, including the deposit, payment schedule, and accepted payment methods. It’s better to pay by check or credit card, but if you make full payment in cash, be sure to obtain written verification from the business with a list of labor and material charges covered by the payment. Also, ask if the landscaper offers any guarantees or warranties on their work. This can give you peace of mind that they stand behind the quality of their services.

By following these tips, you'll better understand the landscaper's qualifications, services, and approach to your landscaping needs. Choosing a BBB Accredited landscaper ensures you work with a professional who values integrity, transparency, and customer satisfaction.