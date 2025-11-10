Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let 23ABC Know: Scammers going after your SNAP benefits during government shutdown

Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau says criminals are going after more than just your check
Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau is warning Americans who receive SNAP benefits to be on the lookout for phony assistance meant to steal much more than your dollars.
BBB: SNAP Benefit Scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Government impostor scams are highly prevalent and pose a significant threat to consumers and businesses.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), government impostor scams consistently rank among the most reported types of fraud annually. These scams involve fraudsters posing as government officials from agencies like the IRS, Social Security Administration, or law enforcement to trick victims into providing personal information, money, or access to sensitive accounts.

US government shutdown notice: Scammers may take advantage of the situation by pretending to offer furlough-related payouts or back pay from the government. Always verify any unsolicited communication claiming to provide financial relief.

https://www.bbb.org/all/identity-theft/scams/us-government-impostors

Social Security scams: BBB is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious calls that claim to be from the Social Security Administration.

Several consumers have reported receiving calls and being told that their social security number or social insurance number is being suspended because illegal activity, including money laundering, has been tied to their account. To fix the situation, the caller needs you to confirm your SSN and other personal information. If you don’t cooperate, the caller threatens to take you to court or have your Social Security number blocked or revoked.

Government Grant Scams:
This scam promises you free money in the form of a government grant. All you have to do is pay a fee. You are told that your application is guaranteed to be accepted, and you will never have to repay the money. You can use the "grant" to pay bills, make repairs, or pay education costs. When you reply to the ad or take the bait on the phone, the scammer claims to be a “government agent.” The con artist congratulates you on being eligible for the grant and asks for a one-time “processing fee.” Other fees will inevitably follow, and they may all seem very official.

Whatever the story, one thing is certain: you will never see the money.

Learn more about Government imposter scams: https://www.bbb.org/all/identity-theft/scams/us-government-impostors

Check all the latest scams at joeknowsbetter.com and BBB Scam Tracker.

Check reviews and hire trusted BBB Accredited Businesses at bbb.org

