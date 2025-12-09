Let 23ABC Know: Scammers target holiday shoppers with fake package delivery texts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Delivery Scams Surge: Watch Out for Fake Texts, Fees, and Porch Thieves Better Business Bureau

*Check the latest scams at joeknowsbetter.com

Delivery scams and theft are particularly prevalent during the holidays when more packages are shipped, but they can happen year-round. Scammers are hoping shoppers are busy or distracted and will act without thinking.

Popular delivery scams

1. Phishing messages posing as delivery companies. These scams arrive as emails or texts that look like official notices from USPS, UPS, FedEx, or other delivery services. They often contain a “tracking link” or claim that the carrier is having difficulty delivering your package. Clicking the link takes you to a fake

2. Fake missed delivery notices. Scammers place a note on your door that claims they are having challenges delivering a package to you. They ask you to call a phone number to reschedule your delivery, but it's a ruse to get your personal information.

In a recent BBB Scam Tracker report, one message stated, left a notice on my door saying I had a check that needed to be delivered, that I needed to call them so I could pay for the delivery charges, and the check would be hand delivered."

3. False "package on hold" claims. Some victims report being told their package is being held at an airport, warehouse, or distribution center until they pay a fee.

A scam report submitted to BBB Scam Tracker outlines how the person lost $180: "They are a supposed shipping company. They stated that my package was on hold at the airport and asked me to Zelle money. Then again, something happened, and I had to Zelle money again."

4. Fake "incomplete address" messages. These messages typically claim your package can’t be delivered due to an incomplete address. They urge you to click a link to “confirm” your information.

One consumer shared with BBB Scam Tracker, "received a fake text claiming it was UPS about a package delivery. The text said: [UPS] Tracking Number... Our driver can't find your address, and your package is still pending. And our driver will redeliver tomorrow.

5. Package theft. Not all delivery scams happen online. Other delivery-related issues shoppers face involve package theft. Many consumers have had their packages stolen before they arrive home from work. Thieves snatch packages from doorsteps or lobbies of apartment or condo complexes. Criminals even follow delivery and postal trucks. When the truck leaves, the crooks move in and grab the parcels.

Take precautions to ensure a safe delivery: If you have a valuable or fragile item delivered to your home, purchase shipping insurance. In addition, always get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically.

Watch out for texts, calls, or emails about a missed delivery. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a "missed delivery" notice on your door. If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic, and only then follow its instructions. Keep track of what you've ordered to better understand what is coming and when. Don't click on links; go to the delivery carrier's website directly or log in and use the retailer's tracking tools.

Report text scams to ftc.gov and BBB Scam Tracker.