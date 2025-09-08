Let ABC23 Know: BBB warns that text message scams are getting an A.I. upgrade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Is That Really Your Mom Texting? Spot the Latest Caller ID Scam and other ID theft!

Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they’ve been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID. This scam can be hard to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs.

How the scam works

You get a text message that shows up in your phone as from “Mom” (or in other variations, “Dad.”) According to the message, “Mom” is at the store, but she left her credit card at home by accident. Could you send her $150 to finish her shopping?

The request seems harmless, but don’t do it! Scammers have spoofed the caller ID to appear as “Mom” or “Dad.” They are relying on the fact that many people have "Dad" or "Mom" saved in their contacts list. Scammers hope you won’t think twice (or double-check the phone number) before sending help. If you do transfer money to a bank or digital wallet account, your money will be gone for good.

In a recent BBB Scam Tracker report, a consumer shared this experience: "Originally, I received an email from the scammer posing as a trusted friend. They asked me to buy 4 x $100 gift cards for other coaches in our organization and email them the codes. I purchased the gift cards, but did not email the codes, as I called the person that the email supposedly came from, and she informed me that it was a scam. I still have the gift cards and have tried returning them to the point of sale (Sobeys - Prince Street in Sydney, Nova Scotia,) and they have refused to refund me the purchase."

How to spot fake emergency text messages

If anything about a message is unusual, consider it a red flag. If your parents never send text messages, it’s probably not them texting now. On the other hand, if they text all the time but never ask for money, you’re probably dealing with an impersonator.

Look for a new message thread. If you text with your parents regularly, you should be able to see previous messages from them. If you can’t see any of the earlier messages, it’s probably a scammer contacting you for the first time.

Double-check the sender info. Click on the sender information to make sure the name matches your parent’s real phone number.

Call your parents to confirm the story. Look up their number in your contacts list and call them to confirm if the message really came from them.

Don’t be fooled if a scammer has personal information about you. Because of data breaches and social media posts, scammers may have their hands on some of your personal information, including your name and your parents’ names.

If you suspect a scam, don’t answer the message. Just block the number and delete the message. If you reply, scammers will know your number is active and could target you with scams in the future.

For more information

The Identity Theft Resource Center offers the latest ID theft information, resources, and free help with ID theft issues: https://www.idtheftcenter.org/reports/

See the full 2025 Trends in Identity Report:

https://www.idtheftcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2025-ITRC-Trends-in-Identity-Report.pdf

Read about other ways scammers use text messages in the BBB Scam Alert: That’s not your boss texting. Learn how to spot and avoid emergency scams. Find more useful advice in BBB’s tip on spotting the red flags of fake text messages.

