Let ABC23 Know - Fake Traffic/DMV fines and penalties increasing

Many people are wrapping up the Labor Day holiday weekend and are back out on the roadways. There is a great deal of technology monitoring our roadways, and many people learn about traffic infractions later, perhaps caught by a red-light camera or toll road fine. But Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau says take a moment before you click, so you don't get taken for a digital joyride, which ends in your information being stolen.

If it isn’t an old toll you forgot to pay, it’s a traffic ticket you owe, and they’re gonna take your license. California drivers are getting bombarded by DMV text scams that constantly reinvent themselves and keep coming.

I’m Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau.. Chances are, some of you 23abc viewers got the latest one about unpaid traffic tickets. I know it hit a lot of people because of how many Californians reported this one to us.

They threaten to suspend your vehicle registration, driver’s privileges, and prosecute you unless you pay through a website. Those sites are already down.

But we know they’ll be back.. And while you may not lose money, you need to know that even checking it out by going to the site itself could be dangerous.

We received a warning while trying to access one of the text payment sites, stating that it has been compromised by attackers and could potentially install software on your computer to reveal personal information.

The next batch of DMV scam texts is likely just around the corner. And if you drive a lot in California or through other states, and start thinking maybe you do owe an unpaid toll, STOP.. Don’t reply. Don’t click.

DMV says they never ask for payment or threaten you by text. If you must contact DMV, only do it through your accounting.

Keep up with all the latest scams and hire trusted businesses at bbb.org. More on this story at turnto23.com, and I’ll see you next time.

Toll and Traffic texts are not going away: How to tell the real from the fake

Better Business Bureau

If you've been on a road trip, you’re probably familiar with modern tolling systems that allow you to pay your toll fees online. If you anticipate paying for any outstanding tolls, watch out for this text message phishing scam. Fraudsters are impersonating toll collection services, trying to trick consumers into paying for fake outstanding tolls. They may even use AI technology to create more convincing fake websites or personalized messages to include your personal information. It's important to note that a state's Department of Transportation will never provide or ask for personal information by email or text.

How the scam works

You receive a text message from what appears to be a state tollway collection service, like the Illinois Tollway, the Florida Turnpike (Sunpass), Georgia Peach Pass, NC Quick Pass, or EZ Drive MA. The text message says you owe a road toll fee of $11.69 or around $12, but you need to pay it immediately to avoid a late fee of $50. Other variations are in Massachusetts for $6.99, the Georgia Peach Pass for $3.75, the Ohio Turnpike for $7.60 or even $97.50, with a $150 penalty, and the Texas Toll for $7.79.

The message includes a link to settle your balance, which appears to be from the state’s toll service, making the message look legitimate. However, if you click the link, you may notice they are asking for sensitive personal information, like your Social Security number. If you proceed and provide your personal and payment information on the website, scammers could now have access to that information, and you may lose some money.

BBB Scam Tracker has received over 800 reports of text messages that appear to be from toll-collection services. Out of those reports, Florida Turnpike's Sunpass was the most spoofed.

One consumer recently shared receiving this message, "NC Quick Pass Reminder: You have an outstanding toll. Your toll account balance is outstanding. If you fail to pay by March 15, 2025. You will be penalized or subject to legal action. Now Payment: https:// ncquickpass.eoltqvio.vip/pay (Please reply Y, then exit the SMS and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link to your Safari browser and open it). Please settle your toll immediately after reading this message to avoid penalties for delaying the payment. Thank you for your cooperation."

A person in Washington reported, "I received a text telling me I had toll bridge fees past due, and if I did not pay, they would contact DMV and turn me in. I have never gone across a toll bridge in Washington, nor have any of my vehicles."

Another consumer in Massachusetts recently shared, "I received a text from EZDrive MA Alert - 63 964 942 8797 with the message: 'Your vehicle has an unpaid toll bill. To avoid excessive late fees on your bill, please settle it promptly. Thank you for your cooperation! Total amount: $6.99.

Now Payment: https://ezdrivemap.xin/vip.

Please reply Y, then exit the SMS and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link to your Safari browser and open it. I did not pay the bill because I know I have an auto pay on my EZDriveMA account.

However, at first I thought it was legitimate."

EZDriveMA is Massachusetts' electronic tolling system, similar to the widely used E-ZPass across the Northeast. It allows drivers to pay tolls electronically without stopping at toll booths. This scam doesn’t exclusively target drivers, meaning everyone—drivers and non-drivers alike—should stay informed to avoid falling victim.

Another consumer in a different state shared, “Text received saying my vehicle has outstanding toll invoices, to avoid excessive late fees, settle your balance promptly. Then a link was provided."

How to avoid text message phishing scams

● Verify your outstanding toll balance with the legitimate agency. Instead of clicking on the link in the text message, go to your web browser, find the toll service’s actual website, and log in to your account to verify if you have any outstanding toll payments. Another way to verify this is by calling the toll service’s customer service line. Do not call the phone number that texted you or any phone numbers included in the text message. Instead, find the toll service’s legitimate phone number on their website. State road toll collection agencies will never request payment via text message.

● Know the warning signs of a fake text. If you receive an unusual text message, especially originating from an out-of-country area code, there are several things to look for to help you identify if it’s fake. Read BBB’s tips on spotting the red flags of fake text messages.

● Don’t click on links or download files that are unexpectedly sent to you. It may be hard to identify if a link sent in a text message is safe. Scammers can disguise a URL to appear legitimate when it isn’t.

● Don't give out your personal information. Phishing scams often ask you to provide personal information like your birthdate, Social Security number, and more. Never give out this information unless you are 100% certain you're talking or working with a legitimate person or agency you can trust.

● Block the number and delete the message. Do not engage with the scammer if you think you received a fake text message. Instead, block the phone number and delete the text message. Refusing to engage and blocking the phone number can help prevent scammers from contacting you again.

● If you receive a text message impersonating a road toll collection service, report it. You can file a report with BBB Scam Tracker to help warn others about this new scam, and you can search for other reports of the scam in your area. In addition, file a report with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov. Reporting scams helps consumers become aware of scams and helps law enforcement track down scammers.

