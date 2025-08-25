Let ABC23 Know: Final summer trip with a warning

*If you think you've been the victim of a scam, contact 23ABC at news@kero.com*

BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of a clever travel scam this summer vacation season. Con artists pretend to own a vacation rental and insist on being paid directly rather than through the official rental platform. If you book with them, you’ll be out of money and face a potentially ruined vacation.

How the scam works

You search a vacation rental site, such as VRBO or Airbnb, for a place to stay on your next trip and find a perfect rental listing. The photos are beautiful, and the price is right. Other times, you discover the rental through a social media post. The scammer may have shared it on a Facebook group, claiming to be renting “their” vacation home.

Either way, when you message the “owner” about booking, they offer you a deal. If you book with them directly, paying through a digital wallet, such as Venmo or CashApp, instead of the rental platform, they can give you a discount. You agree and send an initial payment. The scammer may reply with a realistic-looking receipt. But once the scammer receives your money, they stop replying to messages. Unfortunately, the vacation home may be real, but the person you paid to rent it is a scammer. They don’t own the property, and your deposit is in the hands of scammers.

In a recent example of this scam, a consumer reported a scam involving an attempted Airbnb booking. The host and consumer corresponded via WhatsApp, where the consumer was offered a discount for paying outside of Airbnb and assured of a refund if needed. Trusting her, the consumer sent $11,348 via Zelle for a March 1-15 booking. Due to an emergency, the consumer was unable to travel and sought a refund. The Airbnb host ignored her refund requests. The consumer even noticed the listing was posted multiple times on the platform.

One consumer reported this experience: “I booked a long-term rental for June and July on Airbnb through a female host advertised as Amy. I was contacted soon after by a man named Sean over text. He requested a phone call and suggested we go through Venmo instead of Airbnb to avoid fees and to give me a discount…. I decided to cancel to protect myself, but Sean refused to return my 1st-month rent payment of $2,500. I have never been able to speak to Amy and believe he is using this profile as a cover-up to scam people out of money and avoid taxes.”

How to avoid online booking scams

● Do business with reputable websites. Legitimate websites like VRBO and Airbnb have certain policies to protect renters and rental owners. If there’s a problem with your rental, you can open a case, and you may get your money back. If a seller asks you directly to book outside a website, think twice.

● Research the rental property. Do an online search for the owner's name and/or the property’s address. Look for complaints online, watching for any reports of scams or dishonest behavior.

● Communicate within the platform. Keep all communications and transactions within the rental platform. Avoid making payments or sharing personal information outside the platform.

● Be wary of requests for unusual or off-site payment methods. Scammers often ask for payment via wire transfer, prepaid cards, or other untraceable methods. Always use the platform's secure payment system. Whenever possible, use your credit card to make online purchases. It is easier to dispute fraudulent charges, and you have a better chance of getting your money back if something goes wrong.

● Save any documents related to your booking. Save copies of your receipt and all correspondence with the owner of the property or the rental company.

● If you’re a victim of fraud, contact the California Attorney General’s Office https://oag.ca.gov/contact/consumer-complaint-against-business-or-company

Courtesy: Better Business Bureau