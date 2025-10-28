Let ABC23 Know: Wedding Scam Warning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Say "I Do" to Research: BBB Tips for Stress-Free Wedding Planning

Better Business Bureau

Many future brides and grooms attend bridal shows, where they can browse vendors to get one step closer to planning their special day. BBB encourages consumers to research any wedding-related business before telling them, “I do,” and to always look for the BBB Seal.

Since the creation of BBB’s wedding help site, BBB has seen many online visitors throughout the year. But with late summer and early fall as the most popular wedding months, couples are often very busy in the spring months.

When looking for potential vendors or visiting trade shows and wedding expos, BBB has the following tips:

● Ask vendors for references. Don’t rely on brochures or online reviews, which can be faked.

● Watch for unexpected fees. Some caterers, hotels, or reception venues try to charge extra for “plate splitting,” “cake-cutting,” or “corkage” fees, especially if you bring in a cake or liquor purchased from another source. Ask whether fees such as taxes and gratuities will be added to the cost per person.

● Dresses that don’t measure up. Brides have complained to BBB about bridal shops ordering the wrong sizes and colors of gowns and dresses that arrive too late for timely alterations. Ensure your order specifies new merchandise sized to fit you and your bridesmaids. Remind the shop of your schedule in advance.

● Wedding transportation problems. Get details in writing, including cancellation policies, and ask how the company handles problems if you aren’t satisfied. Don’t pay the entire amount in advance.

● Musicians. Couples shouldn’t rely on a website, demo tape, or phone conversation when hiring a wedding DJ service, a wedding band, or another music service. Find out where you can hear the musicians play before you hire them. Get a written commitment from the band or musician, including the time they will play and the costs to extend the time the night of the event.

● Photographer issues. A common complaint is that the photographer a couple hired doesn’t show up for the wedding or fails to deliver wedding pictures until months after the event. Find out when and how the pictures will be delivered.

● Floral changes. Fresh flowers are a perishable commodity, and your area is full of wedding florists to choose from. Make sure there is a full understanding - in writing - regarding delivery time and how changes or any problems will be handled. If you use a florist to preserve your bridal bouquet after the ceremony, get as much detail as possible.

● Bridal gown preservation. Check with a reputable cleaner on the cost of cleaning and storage for your wedding dress.

● Do your research. Look at several sources for ratings and reviews, and a great place to start is BBB.org. Remember, vendor website reviews may not be reliable.

For more information

Keep up with all the scams at joeknowsbetter.com

Read reviews and find trusted Accredited Wedding businesses at bbb.org

BBB has information on where and how to start planning your special day, along with Accredited Businesses that you can trust to help the process run smoothly, all found at BBB.org/wedding.

Contact the California Attorney General’s Office with business complaints:

https://oag.ca.gov/contact/consumer-complaint-against-business-or-company

