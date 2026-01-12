Scammers impersonate Better Business Bureau to steal hundreds of thousands from victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Warning: Scammers are Posing as the BBB to Steal Your Business Data. Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is not immune to being a victim of scams. Some dishonest characters are pretending to be the BBB to steal information and money from unsuspecting businesses and consumers.

A scammer impersonated the Better Business Bureau, sending an email claiming a customer had filed a complaint against the recipient's business. The email urged the recipient to review an "appeal report" via a provided link and respond promptly. It included a fake consultant name, contact information, and BBB branding to appear legitimate. This phishing attempt aimed to deceive recipients into clicking the link, likely leading to malware or further scam tactics.

How to avoid BBB impostors

These are just a few of many impostor schemes in which the BBB brand has been used, and BBB is asking consumers and businesses to report these to BBB Scam Tracker and contact your local BBB to verify any suspicious claims.

Check out BBB's Spot a Scam hub to learn how to identify scammers quickly, and read more about common impostor scams below. BBB sometimes reaches out to consumers and businesses; however, BBB will never ask for passwords or information to access your device. If you are still determining if it's the BBB calling, tell the caller you will call them back and end the call. Then call the phone number on BBB.org directly. Additionally, BBB will never ask for documentation before processing an incoming complaint or review. We are recommending the following tips if you receive a suspicious email:

Do NOT click on any links or attachments.

Read the email carefully for signs that it may be fake (for example, misspellings, grammar, generic greetings such as "Dear member" instead of a name, etc.)

Be wary of any urgent instructions to take specified action, such as "Click on the link or your account will be closed."

Hover your mouse over links without clicking to see if the address is truly from BBB.org. The URL in the text should match the URL that your mouse detects. If the two do not match, it is most likely a scam.

When reporting the fraudulent email, it is important to include the suspicious email as an attachment in your communication and forward your email with the suspicious email as an attachment to phishing@iabbb.org. (Note: This address is only for scams that use the BBB name or logo.)

Delete the email from your computer completely (be sure to empty your "trash can" or "recycle bin," as well).

Run anti-virus software updates frequently and do a full system scan.

Keep a close eye on your bank statements for any unexpected or unexplained transactions.

What are common red flags of impostor scams?

Urgency. In most versions of impostor scams, there is an urgency for you to act now. Whether it's your utilities being shut off, your family member in danger, or your taxes not being filed on time, the impostor will create a scenario that may convince you to respond and follow their instructions.

Look-alike websites, logos, and more. Impostors can create fake websites that look real, with the real company's logo and images, and a similar URL. The same goes for social media accounts, letters, phone calls, and texts. If something looks off, like blurry images on a website or a strange area code on a text or phone call, think twice before responding or acting.

Unsolicited communication and demands for payment. If anyone contacts you and demands payment, take that as a red flag. Get familiar with how your bank, your utility company, government agencies, and your most-shopped retail stores communicate with you. Most times, these entities will not text you or call you for payment.

How can I avoid impostor scams?

Stay calm. If you receive any of these impostor calls, resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is or how threatening or intimidating the caller sounds.

Don't reply directly. Don’t respond to the call, text, or email. Instead, call the company or person directly to verify the message that was sent or the phone call received.

Verify the contact information. Go to the business's website and find the contact information so you can be sure you are dealing with the actual company.

Go to the source or get help. When in doubt, call a friend, loved one, or your local BBB to ask for a second opinion. Regardless of what is said in the phone conversation, tell someone.

Learn more about BBB imposter scams at https://www.bbb.org/all/spot-a-scam/how-to-spot-a-bbb-impostor

