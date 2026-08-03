Thinking about going solar? Here's how to protect yourself from scams and bad deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You get a knock at the door.

They’re selling solar and have a great plan to turn all of the sunshine into savings for you.

That could happen.

But if they talk of federal credits for owners or free panels or wiping out electricity bills, beware!

Also, many solar companies have gone out of business, leaving customers with systems they sometimes cannot use.

BBB ScamTracker shows a man paid $52000 for a solar system and battery.

He says the system goes off line without warning.

The company closed and he’s stuck trying to repair it himself.

Most federal incentives to buy solar are gone.

One buyer was promised his energy production would wipe out electric bills.

That didn’t happen and he now also pays a $128 monthly lease payment saying “my budget cannot sustain this.”

Experts say in most cases, solar will not wipe out electricity costs.

Still, surveys show most solar owners are happy they made the choice.

If you’re thinking about solar, protect yourself.

Search complaints online and check bbb.org for accredited solar businesses.

Get 3 written estimates never signing under pressure.

Talk to someone with solar about costs and benefits

In California, some electricity providers offer rebates for solar installs.

But these things change so check for any federal, state or local incentives before you sign.

Before trusting any business, check out reviews, complaints and for trusted Accredited Businesses at BBB.org and visit BBB's Scam Tracker.

Check out BBB scam warnings at joeknowsbetter.com

More solar protections from the Better Business Bureau:

If you want solar panels, be very careful when evaluating installation offers. Con artists use misleading sales tactics and lies to trick homeowners out of money and personal information. If you've received an offer for "free solar panels," it could be a scam. Always look for businesses you can trust - like Accredited Businesses using the BBB Seal.

How the scam works

Someone contacts you through email, phone, social media, or even in person pretending to be a solar company salesperson. The "representative" has a special offer: they can install solar panels on your home for a very low cost – or even free. This amazing deal is only available for a limited time, so you must act now!

From here, the scam can take several turns. In some versions, the scammer is after your personal information. They ask you to fill out forms with your banking details "to see if you qualify." Other times, the "solar representative" claims you need to pay upfront costs, which they promise will be reimbursed by a (non-existent) government program. In other instances, the scammer may begin the installation of the solar panels on your home but then never return to finish the job. Or, they may install the panels but do a poor job, resulting in panels that don't work. If you reach out to the scammer to finish the job or fix the panels, they will become unreachable and disappear with your money.

BBB Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of this kind of scam. One homeowner was approached by a door-to-door salesperson "claiming he could get me a new roof plus solar equipment, with a government rebate for 26% off cost, essentially paying for the new roof." After doing their research, the homeowner found that while a government rebate program existed, the salesperson misrepresented it to make a sale.

In another case, a homeowner shared, "[Company name redacted] is a solar company promising one free year and other incentives upon signing but they never followed through on anything in their contract. After the instillation of solar, they stopped answering their phones and went silent on customers. We financed a 70k solar project for our house and are still waiting on them to finish instillation a year later. They promised to provide a lifetime upkeep and maintenance on the panels but are not doing so. They took the money and ran."

How to avoid solar panel scams

● Do your research. Genuine incentive programs and reputable solar energy contractors do exist. Before you accept an unsolicited offer, do some research on solar companies in your area. Investigate each company's reputation and business practices before signing a service contract. Ask for references from previous customers and talk with them about their experience. If you're suspecting a scam, check BBB Scam Tracker to see if others are reporting the same experience.

● Don't give in to high-pressure sales tactics. Con artists want to provoke an emotional reaction that would cause you to give in to their requests without thinking it through. Take your time; know that a legitimate company won't pressure you to act. If someone uses aggressive sales tactics on you, especially if the offer was initially unsolicited, it's best to cut off communication immediately.

● Get competing bids. Contact several solar installers if you plan on going solar and get bids from each company. If someone is pulling a con, they will be much easier to spot this way. Learn more about what to ensure is included in your home improvement contract.

● Ask plenty of questions and consider the answers. Ask questions about any aspect of a contract or proposal you don't understand. If the company gets upset about your questions, refuses to answer them, or is vague with their answers, consider it a red flag.

For more information

Sign up for our weekly Scam Alert emails. Find solar panel installers near you and solar energy contractors near you. Read BBB's guide to going solar.

Report solar installation scams to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report can help expose common scam tactics and reduce scammers' effectiveness.

Need help with your home improvement project? Visit our Home Improvement HQ or our Roofing HQ.

