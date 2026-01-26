Warning: Fake Celebrity Endorsements Cost YOU

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BBB Scam Alert: Celebrity impersonations get more sophisticated with AI technology

To trick you, scammers need to earn your trust first. What better way than by posing as a popular celebrity? BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports involving products supposedly endorsed by well-known and trusted celebrities. With the rise in deepfake scams and ever-improving AI technology, these phony endorsement videos are more convincing than ever.

You see a post on social media of a celebrity endorsing a weight loss product, health supplement, or another product. In the post, photos show the celebrity using the product, or a video features their voice talking about the amazing results they’ve seen. It sounds too good to be true, but the photos and video look so real! Also, the social media account appears to belong to the celebrity.

In one example, consumers reported receiving emails from what appears to be Kim Kardashian asking them to send her money to help the victims of the California wildfires.

Another scam included a scammer posing as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and even Taylor Swift, endorsing free cookware. The link provided in the post was a counterfeit website where visitors were asked to provide payment details to cover shipping costs.

In other examples, consumers have reported to BBB Scam Tracker fake celebrity endorsements that promote health products, weight loss products, or health trends.

One consumer shared, "I clicked on a Facebook ad with a live video with Oprah Winfrey and a doctor that supposedly invented the Pink Salt Trick, then came the ads for buying. Then a chance to upgrade for 12 bottles, then another ad for a supplement to help with cellulite for yet another charge. 3 charges amounting to $883.07. After thinking it was too good to be true, I found articles that these ads were computer-generated. So I called my bank the same day, just a few hours after the transactions were made, and they said would have to file with my bank since done through PayPal..."

Before you make a purchase, take a minute to reexamine the post and social media account. The photos and videos are most likely fake. If you make a purchase, you’ll lose money (often more than you expected) on a product that is substandard or doesn’t exist.

Get familiar with deepfake technology. Scammers use deepfake technology to trick people. They take real video clips and photos of a person and use them to create new videos and audio clips. Deepfake images and videos can be surprisingly realistic. See this BBB article for tips on spotting deepfakes.

Understand how AI-generated images work. With AI image generators, you can type in a few words describing the image you want to be created, and the AI generates an image based on your text. It’s valuable technology, but scammers can abuse it to create images to back up their stories, products, or outright lies. The point? Don’t assume a photo is proof that something is trustworthy.

Know that scammers often impersonate celebrities. Don’t assume celebrity posts, images, or videos are legitimate until you verify they came from an official source. Just because something is shared widely on social media does not mean it’s real. For example, an AI-generated photo of Pope Francis in a designer puffer jacket recently went viral. This deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy telling his soldiers to surrender was also widely circulated on social media. Always do your due diligence before you purchase or reshare something you saw on social media.

Only do business with companies you know and trust. If you want to purchase a product or donate, do so through a reputable business or non-profit. If you want to buy something from a company you aren’t familiar with, do plenty of research first. Look up the company name, website, and contact information. Read reviews on BBB.org and do a general search with the company’s name and the word “scam.” Don’t skip this step, even if you’re excited about the product. It’s the best way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft.

Been scammed? Report it to the California Attorney General’s Office: https://oag.ca.gov/consumers

Go to bbb.org for trusted Accredited Businesses when hiring.

If you have been scammed or targeted for a scam, help us warn others by filing a report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

