Weight loss scams are surging in 2026, and AI is making them harder to spot for consumers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Scam Alert: BBB Warns of AI Deepfakes and misleading Weight Loss ads

Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a troubling trend involving deep-fake videos that promote a weight loss product. Over the course of two months, BBB Scam Tracker received over 170 reports regarding a product called LipoMax, which is marketed as a form of the popular “pink salt trick” on social media.

How scammers use AI-generated deepfake videos of celebrities and doctors to market weight loss products like LipoMax.

Real consumer experiences, including reports of fake endorsements, improper billing, poor product quality, and pressure to buy more supplements.

Steps you can take to protect yourself from weight loss scams, including spotting misleading ads, avoiding subscription traps, and reporting suspicious activity.

Reports describe how fake videos were used to sell the supplement. Consumers reported seeing deep-fake videos of celebrities, such as Oprah Winfrey, and alleged physicians endorsing the product on social media.

Reports have been received from the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

A consumer from Illinois told BBB's Scam Tracker: “I was on Facebook and noticed a video with Oprah Winfrey and a doctor speaking of the 'pink salt trick diet". Oprah herself and others on the video talked about the magnificent results. Oprah also claimed she funded the project to manufacture the LipoMax product (pink salt trick). I figured, Oprah, this must be legit. After ordering the product, I did indeed receive the order... Over $400. Now I continue to receive emails asking me to sign on with a weight loss coach for more money."

A Florida consumer reported: “I purchased a 6-month supply for $303.95. I thought the video was with Oprah in it about LipoMax. I was also contacted by a ‘coach’ for LipoMax after my order, who tried to sell me $800 in additional supplements.”

A BBB investigation revealed that LipoMax is trademarked by a company registered in Wyoming; however, consumers are directed to send returns to addresses in Lakeland, FL, and Largo, FL. Reports also claim improper billing, nonexistent customer service, ineffective ingredients, and continued pressure to buy additional supplements from someone claiming to be a LipoMax “coach.”

In response to the BBB, a LipoMax representative stated that the use of AI-generated or “deep-fake” videos is neither authorized nor endorsed by the company, and the company does not produce the videos.. They also added that, due to the independent nature of affiliate marketing, they do not control the content affiliates may create. The company stated that it is committed to addressing any misuse to protect its brand and consumers.

To help avoid weight-loss scams, the BBB offers tips on misleading ads and subscription traps. Remember, don't be quick to trust endorsements. Many scammers use pictures of celebrities, mentions of TV shows, or well-known company logos without permission to gain consumers' trust. Always research the company before doing business.

https://mcusercontent.com/cc1fad182b6d6f8b1e352e206/files/f5b6e0ac-be67-fbd9-4eb9-8ecf0c42ce67/Ltr_to_Meta_re_GLP_w_AG_office_seals.pdf

