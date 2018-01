BAKERFSFIELD, Calif. - 'Let it fly Friday' will be happening Friday, Jan. 26th as the Condors take on the San Diego Gulls.

When the Condors score their first goal, game attendees will get the opportunity to throw new and preferably packaged boxers, briefs, bras, pajamas, sock, diapers, and even long johns, in all sizes, onto the ice.

All items collected during 'Let it fly Friday' will be donated to the Mission at Kern County.