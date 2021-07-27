Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Bakersfield organization to discuss children school mask issue

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Renfroe
Children Mask policy
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 17:32:02-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield chapter of the "let them breathe" movement will hold a meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday to present information on why children should not have to wear masks while in school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The meeting will be held at the Belcourt Clubhouse, 12000 Campus Park Drive in southwest Bakersfield.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Read-Set Back 2 School

Ready-Set Back 2 School