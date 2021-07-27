Bakersfield organization to discuss children school mask issue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield chapter of the "let them breathe" movement will hold a meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday to present information on why children should not have to wear masks while in school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new recommendations that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The meeting will be held at the Belcourt Clubhouse, 12000 Campus Park Drive in southwest Bakersfield.