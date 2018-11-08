Liberty High basketball coach on paid leave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jeff Hicks, the boys varsity basketball coach at Liberty High School has been placed on paid administrative leave according to district officials. It is unclear if Hicks will be coaching any games in the near future.

The Kern High School District confirms that Hicks is on paid leave but could not comment further because it is a "personnel matter."

At this time, the reasons for Hicks' absence is not clear.

Assistant Coach Matt Bhone said that effective yesterday, he has taken over the program.

We have reached out to the Liberty High School athletic director for more information, but have not heard back yet.

Hicks led the Patriots to a 23-5 record last season and reached the quarterfinals for the Central Section Division-1 State Playoffs.