Lightning strikes cause new fires in Giant Sequoia National Monument, Sequoia National Forest

(KERO) — Dozens of lightning strikes Thursday night ignited 11 new wildfires in Giant Sequoia National Monument and Sequoia National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Forest officials are looking to contain the new fires and aerial reconnaissance is underway to assess current fires and look for additional fires.

With both the French and Walkers fires nearby, available resources are being diverted to support areas as needed, according the U.S. Forest Service.

The Sequoia National Forest is currently closed through Sept.17.