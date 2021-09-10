Watch
Lightning strikes cause new fires in Giant Sequoia National Monument, Sequoia National Forest

Noah Berger/AP
In this Aug. 25, 2021, file photo, the French Fire burns hillsides along Highway 155 in Sequoia National Forest, Calif.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:55:00-04

(KERO) — Dozens of lightning strikes Thursday night ignited 11 new wildfires in Giant Sequoia National Monument and Sequoia National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Forest officials are looking to contain the new fires and aerial reconnaissance is underway to assess current fires and look for additional fires.

With both the French and Walkers fires nearby, available resources are being diverted to support areas as needed, according the U.S. Forest Service.

The Sequoia National Forest is currently closed through Sept.17.

