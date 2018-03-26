Lindbergh Blvd. in Cal. City closed due to gas leak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: (3/26/18 12:28 P.M.) Roadway is back open.

A road closure is reported in California City this morning.

CCFD units are currently on scene of a gas leak near the California City Airport. Lindbergh Blvd. is closed in the area. Please avoid that part of the Airport until the incident is mitigated. — Cal City Fire Dept (@CalCityFD) March 26, 2018

According to Cal. City police, Lindbergh Blvd. west of Airport Way is closed due to a gas leak.

This is a developing situation and is all the information we have right now. 23ABC will update you with the latest information as we get it.