Lindbergh Blvd. in Cal. City closed due to gas leak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: (3/26/18 12:28 P.M.) Roadway is back open.
A road closure is reported in California City this morning.
CCFD units are currently on scene of a gas leak near the California City Airport. Lindbergh Blvd. is closed in the area. Please avoid that part of the Airport until the incident is mitigated.— Cal City Fire Dept (@CalCityFD) March 26, 2018
CCFD units are currently on scene of a gas leak near the California City Airport. Lindbergh Blvd. is closed in the area. Please avoid that part of the Airport until the incident is mitigated.
According to Cal. City police, Lindbergh Blvd. west of Airport Way is closed due to a gas leak.
This is a developing situation and is all the information we have right now. 23ABC will update you with the latest information as we get it.
