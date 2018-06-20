List of open cooling centers in Kern County

Monica Dattage
9:29 AM, Jun 20, 2018
KERN COUNTY, Calif. - As temperatures reach into the 100s, cooling centers around Kern County are opening their doors. Below is a list of the centers open. 

Thursday, June 21st: 

  • Ridgecrest:
    Kerr-McGee Center, 100 W. California Ave. 

Wednesday, June 20th:

  • Arvin: 
    Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive.

